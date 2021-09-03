We think of Labor Day as the last three-day weekend of the summer. Some have no idea what the day even means. Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September a legal holiday. It is appropriate that the nation pays tribute on Labor Day to the creator of so much of the nation’s strength, freedom, and leadership, the American worker.
When I was a child, the most important part of the day was when the family read the Bible and prayed together. Next important was getting your work done and learning skills from your parents. There were goals set to accomplish each day. We worked together to make sure the work got done. At the end of the day you felt so good to see the work that was completed. Did we always feel like working? No, but the accomplishments were well worth the work. The Bible tells us in Genesis 3:19: “In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground…”. The Bible also tells us in 2 Thessalonians 3:10 “For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
We have many in America who haven’t been taught to work. The more the government hands out, the more they want. Sure, there are people who need help, plenty of them. Sometimes I feel like the government wants us to depend on them and that leads to socialism. That’s absolutely not what we should want for America, “the land of the free and home of the brave.” There are 193 countries in the world, but the greatest is America. How long will we stay “great” if we don’t labor for our needs? 2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Christians, are you willing to fight on your knees to save our great land?
Bonnie Galford
Wayside