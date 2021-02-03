I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated health care workers who were at the Raleigh County Convention Center on January 29, in 20-degree weather, to give the Covid vaccinations.
This event was so well organized and ran so smoothly it was unbelievable. Other states can learn from our example in West Virginia. A huge round of applause to the organizers and people in charge.
I know I felt like I won the lottery when I finally heard the phone ring and I was able to get an appointment for the vaccine. Hopefully, the new sign up on the Everbridge website will make things easier for others to get an appointment.
Again, a big thanks to those who made this event so successful.
Kathy Nordlund
Glen Morgan