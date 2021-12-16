Congratulations to Senator Manchin for making an effort to work in a bipartisan fashion. (‘Manchin: “We have a division in our country right now”’ by Eric Cravey, The Register-Herald, Dec. 13, 2021) Sorry it didn’t work for the voters’ rights bill he wrote, that he thought sure 10 Republicans would join, none did. The senator’s bipartisan work to increase funding for rural health care is also to be applauded. Now, his vote for the Build Back Better program can ensure that 3.6 million children will not fall back into poverty, thanks to the increase in the Child Tax Credit. Not to mention housing and health care help.
The senator is right, West Virginia is a special state (My dad grew up there and I spend many joyful visits with family there), AND he does work for his constituents. So call him (202-224-3121) and ask him to step up to pass the Build Back Better legislation that will improve life for millions of American families, in West Virginia and across the nation!
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Wash.