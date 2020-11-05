Everyone plays a role in the prevention of suicide. Everyone should be aware of ways to help others prevent acts of suicide.
Did you know that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States? On average, there are 132 suicides per day and most suicidal deaths resulted from using a firearm. Suicidal attempts and deaths are rising each year.
Suicide is preventable if we know the risk factors and the signs and symptoms. Our friends and family’s lives are at stake if we fail to spread knowledge of this terrible action.
Risk factors that can increase a person’s suicide attempt are having a mental health disorder, using drugs and alcohol, depression, hopelessness, financial strain, loss of a loved one or friend, lack of emotional support, and having a history of trauma or abuse. Some warning signs that may help you determine if your family or friends are battling suicidal thoughts are talking about wanting to die or killing themselves, increasing the use of alcohol or drugs, sleeping too little or too much, having extreme mood swings, giving away their prize possessions, or behaving recklessly.
It is important for the general public to know about risk factors and warning signs to help lower the statistics. Someone you may know could be contemplating a suicidal act or attempt. To help those who have the risk factors and the warning signs, please reach out and encourage them to call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org available 24/7. Prevention begins with you. Start preventing today! Everyone plays a role in suicide prevention.
Faith Fortner, RN
Beckley