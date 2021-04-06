Regarding Gov. Justice’s income tax cut, I believe that is the same as giving a man $10 with your left hand and taking $11 from him with the right hand.
If you believe you can give up a major part of your income and replace it with say 80 percent of the original amount and live at the same level as before, you will believe he will not have to cut the necessary services the government is supposed to supply with our taxes.
I am of the opinion that this bill is a backhanded slap at the intelligence of the citizens of West Virginia in order to get personal gain and political approval.
Stephen Redden
Layland