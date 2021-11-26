If you check, you will find that broken hearts and broken marriages are pretty common events in Wyoming County. This usually leads to bad child rearing and abuse. No one ever forgets. Certainly if there are children involved.
A woman told me a story, and how she felt about it. It sounds like a country song, yet just another sad affair in almost heaven West Virginia. If you wait long enough, many say, something bad will come along. Something good as well.
Oh, broken heart and bills going unpaid, she said. Didn’t know how she was going to make it with two children to feed. Yes, broken love in a broken home, that’s what her husband left behind. He took the bank account, her heartfelt kisses, and the car. The best years of her life, she said, she gave to him.
She was young, blinded by love, innocent and trusting. Ah, the sweet things he said made her feel they would live together forever. But lady sings the blues, for a happy ending wasn’t to be their fate. If God is good, he wasn’t that day.
He left, not even leaving a letter. So cruel, mean and unforgiving, she lamented. A broken woman might as well be dead. For you see, that was how she was brought up to believe. Stick by your man through thick and thin – her religion, you could say. So now she’s a soul lost and alone. Yes, social services provide some relief. But that doesn’t repair the emotional damage done. That lasts a lifetime. Love was a fantasy.
For those that say men will be men, and women are just here to pick up the shattered pieces, explain to the children who ask where is daddy and when will he be home? Oh, I miss my daddy! He’s been gone so long!
You wipe your tears away, and prepare for another day in almost heaven West Virginia. Perhaps you will receive justice in Heaven, because you sure ain’t receiving here on earth.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville