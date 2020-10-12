Our governor, Jim Justice, is not getting my vote again because of several facts.
One: I remember when he ran the last time as a Democrat but after winning the election he decided he needed to be a Republican. I couldn’t care less what your politics are but changing once you win an election is a slap in the face to both parties.
Next: All of us West Virginians are well aware of Justice’s companies’ numerous lawsuits for nonpayment of their bills and/or taxes. Check it out online (at propublica.org). The suits that are pending or have been settled by settlements at a lower price? The last I looked, there were 30-some of these. He has told us we shouldn’t worry about all his tax problems. Well, that’s good for him, but what about the rest of the honest tax-paying voters who pay our bills and taxes in full on time? I saw in our local newspaper on Sept. 22 that our governor’s companies had over three pages of delinquent taxes. It appears to me that Justice has two standards, one for him the billionaire, and one for the rest of us.
Next, I know most of us recently saw Justice’s statement that President Obama might not be welcome in West Virginia. Look at it this way: No matter your feelings about Obama, Justice voiced his opinion at a highly volatile time for our country. I have heard claims that Justice is a Christian. Well, his comment didn’t reflect that.
Another fact: Justice talks about his record of creating jobs for our state. How many coal mines has he bragged about opening only to close them soon thereafter? What about the other businesses he opened only to soon close? Remember the local golf course in Beckley that he closed. I wonder what happened to the supposedly great new golf course he started near his Greenbrier?
Fact: I remember about a year ago when I was needing some help on an environmental issue in my neighborhood, my written complaint to the state couldn’t get past Justice’s staff. I forgot to check his company’s records and fines on environmental issues.
I have heard Justice brag about all the good highway work he has accomplished. Well, yes, look at them in and around his resort. The rest of us are riding on roads that are still poor to say the least. Example: Interstate 64 around Beckley.
Recently Justice’s election advertisements say he turned a deficit into a surplus. Could that surplus be due to the federal Covid funds the state received?
I believe it’s time we elect a full-time governor, not one who refuses to stop trying to run his companies and is really only interested in being a coach.
Jim Boyd
Sophia