Someone recently told me I was just a poet. Just a poet? Surely you can do better than that, I thought. Saying I’m just a poet is like saying the Mona Lisa is just a painting, that Babe Ruth was just another baseball player, that Balboa when he first saw the vast Pacific had no poetry in his heart, that when the first man stepped on the moon he had no grasp of the enormity he was about to speak to all on planet Earth.
Just a poet, indeed. Might as well to have said just a man and no more unique than the sun rising each day.
Does the world now think so little of the king’s English? What it takes to praise beauty, lift dragging spirits, flatter the low and the high? Please spare me on how hard it is to understand Shakespeare’s plays. He rings clear as a church bell at times, but is outdated and best left to actors, historians and “poets” with nothing better to do? Spare me such insults and inanities.
But quote that Raven poem and even today’s scholars sit up and pay attention. And isn’t Walt Whitman in step with the vibes of modern times? And have you read “The Flowers of Evil”? Once read, you can never say beauty and horror, kind and yet morbid are not sexy or unlikely bedfellows. Mundane and sublime also make lovely couples.
A poet when asked “to be or not to be” must always reply with there is no option: The poet can only be what he or she is. There is no in between. There is no can or can’t, should or shouldn’t.
No time to smell the roses, to take a ride on the Orient Express? Fie! Always time to welcome in spring after a brutal winter; to walk with the gods and goddesses of verse.
Music and poetry, one and the same. No need to ask the chicken and egg question. Well, without a heart there never could be decent poetry. Without a star to wish upon, a lover to love and pen and paper to write with, where would be romance and a happy world? Without a soul, that’s where. To seek heaven is to seek the best poetry.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville