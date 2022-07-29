Christian community, our rights, our freedoms, our morality are under severe attack by groups such as the Freedom for Religion Foundation. The church has become a sleeping giant. Time to wake up before we are completely saturated with this antichrist agenda being promoted all across this nation.
Our First Amendment rights are protected to exercise the freedom of religion not to be free from religion as so many of these leftist groups are claiming. The church, those who call themselves followers of Jesus Christ, had better start speaking out in greater numbers before we are overrun with the far-left agenda. They want God taken out of all agendas, not just some, but all Christians are the ones who are being attacked not any other religion, because we are hated by all who deny Christ just as Jesus said we would be.
What will this nation become, a nation no longer under God? We are too silent and are not standing up for what we as Christians say we believe and say we stand for.
Thank God there are a few Christians who are willing to stand for truth and not lies, who are not willing to buckle under the now aggressive left. Our president has and is promoting every evil agenda from funding Planned Parenthood, which murders babies by the thousands each year, to taking away a Christian’s right of conscience to not support the homosexual lifestyle, which is open sin, allowing florists, bakers, photographers, county clerks, and the list goes on, to lose their business or be put in jail because each refuses to turn away from their Biblical beliefs and values.
This nation is in dire distress and becoming more so as this president and all his cronies continue to destroy this once great nation. The greatest threat is to Christians, and if any of you do not see this for yourselves what is happening, then I say God needs to put a zap into your battery and jump start your Christian faith before it is too late.
Sandy Dupree
Union
