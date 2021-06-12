Sometimes Republicans win, sometimes Democrats win. But no matter which party wins, government should remain stable.
To maintain stability, lawmakers must abide by the rules. That means preserving the filibuster, respecting states’ rights and ensuring that elections are fair and free.
A core pillar of Democrats’ agenda, however, threatens these norms. If passed, H.R. 1, the For the People Act, would overhaul our electoral system. It would strip away states’ electoral prerogatives, fund campaigns via taxpayer subsidies, and make it harder to restrict mail-in voting, clean voter rolls, and implement voter ID laws, which many agree are common sense.
Further disregarding norms, Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer believe that killing the filibuster, a crucial tool for minority representation, is the only way to pass H.R.1.
Thankfully, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has the courage to declare what his Democratic colleagues won’t: “Whether it is state laws that seek to needlessly restrict voting or politicians who ignore the need to secure our elections, partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy – it will destroy it.”
Thanks to his defense of the filibuster and opposition to H.R.1, Sen. Manchin may go down in history as the savior of the Senate.
Adam Brandon
Cleveland, Ohio