Yes, we are all so dear to God that loves us, that gave his only Son to not only save us from hell, but to provide for all of our needs.
Jesus said in Matthew 6:32 that if we first seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness, that all we need, he’ll provide. But Jesus said in John 14:6 that he is the only way into the kingdom of his father and (Matthew 7:13,14) that only few would enter into true life. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 10:9 “that if we confess with our mouth that Jesus is our Lord and believe that God raised him from the dead that we would be saved.” Saved means to be made whole, body, soul, and spirit, and saved from hell.
There are many Bible verses that convey that if we’re saved, we are in Christ and he is in us. Therefore, we can claim and live in all the promises of the Bible which he, by the power of the Holy Spirit, inspired men to write (II Timothy 3:16,17).
Therefore, Psalm 91 says if we make and say (Mark 11:23,24) that the Lord is our refuge and fortress then no pestilence or plague or evil shall come near our dwelling. And, his angels shall protect you. Isaiah 54:17 says no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper. Isaiah 53:4 and Matthew 8:17 say Jesus took our infirmities and bore our sicknesses. Psalm 103 says God forgives all our iniquities and heals “all” our diseases. He accomplished all this through his son Jesus who (Isaiah 53:5 and I Peter 2:24) by his stripes (whip wounds on His back) we “are” healed.”
Scripture says the just shall live by faith. You have to “believe” it and “say” it if you want his good life. Philemon verse 6 says our faith becomes effective when we say all the good things which are in us in Christ Jesus.
The Apostle Paul says in I Corinthians 11:24-30 that many Christians are weak and sick and many die because when they take communion, they don’t discern the Lord’s body. His was broken so ours doesn’t have to be. Again, remember “by his stripes, you are healed.”
I serve communion to myself almost every day with a cracker and grape juice to remember that Jesus shed his blood to pay for my sins and his body was broken to pay for my healing. Any believer can do the same. Many scriptures say that all believers are saints and Revelation 1:6 and 5:10 says we have already been made kings and priests unto God, our father.
So Jesus is our coronavirus vaccine and mask. “For God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” II Timothy 1:7
Therefore, Jesus said in Mark 16:18 that we believers would lay hands on the sick and they would recover. Jesus said in John 14:12 that believers would do not only the works that he did but greater works than He did. In Matthew 8:3, Jesus touched a leper and healed him. And, we can do the same by Jesus’ Holy Spirit power in us.
And, Jesus didn’t stay away 6 feet from the leper.
Steven Davis
Cameron