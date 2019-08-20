Jackie Withrow deserves a big “Thank You” for taking some of its residents to the State Fair.
CEO Angela Booker and her staff each had a resident to be responsible for. Some are in wheelchairs. Each resident gets a lunch paid for and is allowed to buy something from the fair if they desire. They leave around 8 a.m. and return around 4 p.m.
The look on some of the residents’ faces says it all when you see them at the fair. My son was one of the residents that went this year. As I was there with him, I got to see firsthand how they enjoyed the day at the State Fair. I feel Booker and her staff deserve five stars. It’s a remarkable undertaking. As a parent and daily visitor, I know most of the residents. It’s not an easy chore to do what Jackie Withrow did for the residents. This is not all they do for their residents.
James Allen
Parent and volunteer at Jackie Withrow
Shady Spring