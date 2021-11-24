I live in California, but the greenhouse gases emitted from the coal mined in West Virginia affects the quality of life in every state and in every country. We see these effects from day to day in wildfire smoke, heat and drought.
Like it or not, coal is a dying industry. Renewable electricity is cheaper than mining and burning coal, and costs are decreasing. Coal employment in West Virginia has decreased by almost one-half in the past decade; 2 percent of the people employed in the state are in the coal industry. Coal workers built our industrial economy; it is time to show our appreciation for their efforts, and transition to the energy and economy of the future.
We can use tax dollars to pay for CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) technologies – but is that the most efficient use of our taxes? That is throwing good money after bad, for a technology that is already in decline and will never recover. We will eventually have to reduce CO2 emissions to 0; climate scientists have discovered this must happen as rapidly as possible to avert the catastrophes we are seeing – increased wildfires, droughts, floods, hurricanes, and millions of climate refugees. The Department of Defense says that climate change is one of the greatest threats to our national security.
Tell Sen. Manchin it is time to put a price on carbon into the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, and use the money to aid our energy veterans and impacted communities. Bring the money back to West Virginia, to ease the inevitable transition.
Sanford Krasner
Altadena, CA