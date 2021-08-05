What democracy has given us can be taken away. We just didn’t realize how quickly and easily it could be done. Candy from a baby, said Mr. Trump.
A professor of mine at Concord College once told me America would outlast the Roman Empire. It would be a shiny beacon everlasting to lead the world to what was the highest and most just. Now I hang my head in doubt.
He was voted into office. He was given the truly awesome gift of leading the entire planet. And I suppose as he slept in that White House bed, all draped with gold and red and the U.S. flag, did he think then to subvert all decent Americans to evil? What we hold most dear? Or was it played out in his secret moments before he entered those hallowed grounds?
On and after, even unto this very day, many feel America was wounded and is bleeding day and night. That near fatal stab showed our enemies how internally weak and divided we are. Oh I dread the image. Russia and China and others lick their lips as that blood from a nation runs down. Is it mortal?
By her bedside many kneel, and they weep both night and day. What has brought us to this? What made it possible for several thousand to overrule the many? How will it end? Will it end with fire and fury, or will law and order triumph?
At the bed’s head (America) stands a stone, reading “With Time even the Mightiest must fall.” Here lies one of them.
I see this stone in my worst nightmares. Is it a vision of what will be, or merely a reaction from an empty belly? We have become complacent. The world loves us! – but not everyone does.
My love in her best attire – it does so well become her. For every season and every reason, she is above the rest. No beauty does she lack. When “her roles are on Beauty’s self she is.” But when her robes and wits have been soiled, defamed, corrupted and ripped off? Oh then I cry for our world. I cry and wish for that rainbow after a storm, for that hope of the world. America. Is she dying?
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville