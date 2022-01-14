Lately we hear a lot about election security and fraudulent results, and for good reason. Increasingly we are seeing cybersecurity threats at our polls and duplicate ballots as a result of lackluster election policy. It’s not uncommon to see stories about dead people voting or duplicate ballots as a result of bad voter data, with little safeguards in place to stop this. Needless to say, there are many opportunities for bad actors to exploit these discrepancies, and they certainly take advantage as we have seen.
Similarly in several states, people can vote without presenting identification. We need our IDs to drive or buy a beer, so what sense does it make to not extend that to our most sacred civic duty? Our very way of life is at risk because of an incompetent government. While many states are trying to pass election reforms to shore up the process of voting, many of the bills are being held up in Democrat-led legislatures across the country, leaving dozens of them to fail or die in committee at the end of last year. Four of those bills were in West Virginia. So what now?
It is my belief that we need serious and immediate intervention to protect our elections, which means passing the Freedom to Vote Act, a bill that has lain idle as Democrats push for their Build Back Better agenda. The bill would require identification at the polls, ensure voting rolls are accurate, and require states to audit federal election results. It’s time that the people and the states are back in the driver’s seat when it comes to elections.
Beth Smith
Pinch