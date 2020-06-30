You can’t heal a country that does not want healing.
There are those within who want to destroy America, those within who are so consumed and so fixated on race they cannot function without hatred. There are those who hide their heads in the sand and are blinded to the criminality and the lawlessness in America. They hate America so much, yet the inciters, the dividers call it home. They do not see there is good and bad on both sides. They want you to choose. We need laws that are fair to both sides, not blinded that there is only one to blame.
We saw Democratic left leaders, governors, mayors and others lose control and turn their states and cities over to anarchists, those who burned businesses to the ground, who stole anything that was not nailed down, those who went through jewelry stores and high-end stores like Gucci and Chanel like an infestation of locusts, using dollies and shopping carts to haul off what they could not carry. What business would want to come to those states?
The poor judgment of some Democratic left leaders like Mayor Jenny Durkin who called it a festival, called it Democracy for Seattle to be overtaken by domestic terrorists, closing streets, taking over buildings and making demands. Also, Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., had streets leading to the White House used as racial streets, all for the dignitaries and visitors to see incitement.
We have seen death on both sides. The needless death of George Floyd and other African Americans. We saw 300 injured police, mounting deaths of police. Capt. David Dorn, an African American policeman, was murdered. A 29-year-old Nevada policeman is on a ventilator and paralyzed because of an ambush. A Black policeman had one day of remembrance and a Black civilian has had three weeks and counting of remembrance.
We had the Hollywood left get involved like Jane Fonda, LeBron James, Chrissy Teigen and others bailing out the arsonists, the stealers, the brick and glass bottle throwers. Those who tried to over-run the White House, breaking locks, tearing down fences, injuring 100 Secret Service agents.
We see the insurrection, the treason in America with eradicating history – its monuments and statues. Can the stately mansions known as plantations be on the chopping block of eradication? Any Civil War remembrance destroyed. Dragging military bases in the murk and mire of racial hatred.
Cameras and videos capturing all the burning, the stealing and the racial incitement. Photos don’t lie. The evidence is before our eyes.
Those like the author of this newspaper’s editorial, “Take the knee off the neck of Black America,” that call for autocratic control to divide and incite.
This is the America we will have in the future, the inciting, the dividing and the demand you are inviting. Be careful for what you cause.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring