Election time is here again.
George Bernard Shaw described a democracy in this fashion: “Democracy is substituting elections by the incompetent many for appointment by the corrupt few.” So I’m going out and cast my vote and do my part and I hope you will do your part too in preserving this fragile democracy.
Now I know that there will be someone out there with a Ph.D. behind his name that will point out that our form of government is not a democracy. All I’ve got behind my name is a BS – and we all know what that stands for.
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight