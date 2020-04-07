We’ve been awakened by a global pandemic that drastically impacted life as we know it. Church doors are closed until further notice, schools are shut down nationwide, social distancing is ordered, self-quarantining is vital, and businesses are struggling beneath financial strain as COVID-19 continues to infect and kill thousands.
The media fuel excess fear, anxiety, and panic that’s already gripped the world.
God is still in control. We’re in a position where we’re all in the need of the same thing, God’s mercy.
A merciless virus may rage but we have a merciful God.
“In times like these” there is a place of peace and confidence in the midst of crisis. “God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Tim 1:7)
How one responds to life’s circumstances reveals the heart’s condition. “In times like these” the brevity and fragility of life raises the question: “Where do I stand with God?” Life is short, death is sure, and eternity is real and forever.
“In times like these,” we need a savior. The greatest rescue package was sacrificially given at Calvary on the cross, where grace and mercy met, when Jesus offered mankind eternal salvation. Have faith not fear. Fear is contagious but so are faith, hope, and love. If you look at the world, you’ll be distressed. If you look within, you’ll be depressed. But if you look to Christ, you’ll be at rest. Rest in God’s presence, his promises, and his provisions. Let God fill your heart with peace, joy, and purpose.
COVID-19 may separate us physically but not spiritually. It cannot take Christ’s love or salvation from us, it cannot stop worship or the spread of the gospel nor God’s work from progressing with his people, who are the church.
“In times like these,” do you have the savior? “In times like these,” be very sure to stand on the solid rock of Jesus.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring