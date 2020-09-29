Remember that feeling you got when the second plane hit the Twin Towers and you realized what was happening? You should have that same feeling again right now. Do something. Vote. Voting confirms what we stand for or against in America.
Will you be voting for Biblical values and moral standards or for immorality and satan’s wicked agenda?
I’m not voting for a man; I’m voting for the principles he advocates for. I’m voting for the right to worship my God without being arrested. I’m voting for the sanctity of life in and out of the womb. I’m voting for defending the police and reinstating law and order.
This nation’s cities look like Third World countries.
I’m voting to protect the Second Amendment and my right to bear arms; lest repeating a Holocaust.
I’m voting for the next Supreme Court Justice to be just. I’m voting for the Electoral College and poll voting to stay enacted. Neither should be up for debate.
I’m voting for our military, our veterans and for the U.S. flag to be respected.
I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion without being censored whether on or off social media.
I’m voting for secure borders and against sanctuary cities.
I’m voting for my freedom and the American dream for upcoming generations.
I’m voting for good and against evil.
I'm voting pro-Israel and against anti-Semitism.
I’m voting against anti-American policies and political corruption.
See, I’m not just voting for one person. I’m voting for the future of my country.
I’m voting for upholding the U.S. Constitution.
I’m voting against career politicians, tyranny, socialism, Marxism, facism,
anarchy, Antifa, terrorism, demonism and Communism.
I’m voting against media lies and propaganda.
I’m voting against the destruction of America and the enemy attacking within.
I’m voting against this race-baiting war on racism. All lives matter. America has a sin problem not a skin problem.
We are Americans need to join together like first responders at Ground Zero. The question is not
who, but “what” are you voting for – the rise or fall of America.
Vote wisely, my friend, “America” depends on it.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring