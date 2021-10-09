America was no accident. Our founding fathers came together to forge a country in the image of God, by and for the people. It has lasted for 245 years, but if we as Christians lose our focus, America will slip through our fingers. We can stand strong with God on our side, but we have some problems. God has been kicked out of most things today, which has resulted in a Godless society.
In the Bible, when David had a vision, he conquered Goliath. But when he lost focus, he couldn’t conquer his own lust. When Samson had a vision, he defeated a thousand men. When he lost focus, he was defeated by one woman. Peter walked on the water, but when he lost his focus, he began to sink and Jesus had to save him.
When Jesus visited Mary, Martha and Lazarus’ home, Martha was busy preparing meals to serve Jesus. Martha was aggravated with her sister Mary and wanted Jesus to tell Mary to help. Mary was focusing on Jesus; she was sitting at his feet listening to Him speak. Jesus replied to Martha that she was worried and troubled about many things, but Mary had chosen the correct thing to focus on and it would not be taken away from her.
Jesus’ response is needed for us today. We need to be focused on God’s word, believe it, trust him and know that it cannot be taken away. God demands our absolute trust in him and his son, Jesus Christ. Hebrews 11:6 says: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”
With the world crumbling around us it’s real easy to lose focus. It will take an effort to stay focused, reject sin and all the distractions of this world. Our goal is Heaven. Remember Matthew 24:13 says: “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside