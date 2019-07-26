I’ve been reluctant to write a political letter to this paper as I didn’t want to offend my Republican friends. (Yes, I have Republican friends and I like all three of them). However, I felt obligated to answer the uninformed letter of July 17 by Sandy Dupree (”Despite media and radical left, President Trump serves nation.”)
Ms. Dupree states that President Trump, in his speeches, has acknowledged God and the good Christian values of our Founding Fathers. Really? In fact, Trump’s speeches are laced with vulgar language, he praises and defends Godless murdering dictators, he is a serial adulterer and associates with porn stars and sexual predators. He is a proven psychopathic liar.
How anyone who claims to be a Christian can support this man is beyond me. Does he even go to church? If so, where?
Ms. Dupree exposes her complete lack of any knowledge regarding politics and history when she calls socialists communists and also calls Hitler a communist. FYI, Ms. Dupree, Hitler was on the extreme right end of the political spectrum, he was a fascist who went to war with Russia, a communist nation. Remember that, Ms. Dupree? It was called World War II.
She goes on to say the Democrats want to kill old people. Again, let’s go to history books. Republicans have fought every social program proposed to help the elderly, poor and disabled, such as Medicare, Social Security and Social Security Disability. Remember the disabled? They’re the people who Trump mocks on TV. When FDR, a Democrat enacted Social Security, the Republicans screamed socialism and have fought it ever since. They used the same scare tactics they are using today, again crying socialism.
Trump is a disgrace to this country. There has never been a more vulgar, racist, mentally unbalanced president in the history of the U.S. He is nothing more than a bully who has offended all our allies and has made cowards of all the Republicans in Congress.
Thomas Rapp
Beckley