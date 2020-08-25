“Soul Full Of Coal Dust,” a significant book about black lung in southern West Virginia, is available for purchase. It is a wonderfully detailed book about one man’s fight for black lung benefits and the kitchen table attorney and saint who made it his fight.
The author, Chris Hamby, first wrote about Gary Fox of Beckley and his attorney, John Cline of Piney View, in 2013 when Chris was a reporter for the center for public integrity. His story won the Pulitzer Prize. It was also picked up by ABC News. The head of John Hopkins University Hospitals Black Lung department lost his job. The attorney that represented the coal firm was disbarred.
“Soul Full Of Coal Dust; A Fight for Breath and Justice in Appalachia” by Pulitzer Prize winning author, Chris Hamby, is available on Amazon. Gary’s death was not in vain. His story was a driving force for important changes to our nation’s black lung laws. Thanks to Robert Byrd and Jay Rockefeller. Attorneys are actually advertising, seeking black lung cases.
Richard Roles
Grandview
The author is the brother in law of Gary Fox