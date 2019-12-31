Why impeach a president when we can vote him or her out of office after four years?
Our country’s founders wondered the same thing. They concluded that being able to remove a president by way of elections is only sufficient protection against tyranny if our elections are fair. Realizing that a foreign power could interfere with our elections and a sitting president could abuse the power of the position to manipulate the system to remain in office, they added the process of impeachment to our Constitution.
Having just won a long, hard war against a tyrannical king, our founders’ goal was to create a democracy without an individual supreme ruler. They therefore established a government made up of three co-equal branches – the executive, legislative and judicial. This provides checks and balances against presidential abuse of power.
After watching all the hearings, reading the transcripts and collecting the facts from many news sources about when money, voted on by our representatives, was withheld within hours of Trump’s famous phone call to President Zelensky of Ukraine – and when it was released to Ukraine, after the information went public — it’s hard to deny that this president used his position, against our national interests and security, to attempt to smear his political rival. He used the power of the presidency to pressure a foreign government into interfering with our elections.
Those elections belong to you and me, the American people.
Not the president.
Further, investigations of elected officials are common – and for good reason – but never in the history of our republic has any president ordered defiance of an impeachment inquiry. That’s more abuse of his power.
Admittedly some people called for his impeachment as soon as Trump took office – because he had already broken the law.
Given that President Trump won the electoral college but not the popular vote, he has never had the support of the country’s majority. But this impeachment is not about the 2016 election.
It’s about our country’s Constitution and future.
We should all hope that our elected representatives do their job and protect both.
Sarah Wadsworth
Sandstone