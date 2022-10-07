Addiction is killing our state. We cannot arrest our way out of a medical problem. We have been trying for nearly a hundred years, and our addiction rates are worse than they have ever been.
But politicians are too busy getting elected to do what’s right. It’s easy to speak to the masses and say we are going to punish people, build more jails, harsher sentences and that will win the war on drugs. It is harder to admit the truth. We have lost the war on drugs. It is harder to do something that will make a difference. It is harder to speak from the voice of an addict.
That is exactly what Joanna Vance is. She is a person in long-term recovery. She has done more to help people in recovery than 90 percent of the people working at the Capitol. She has lobbied for our rights for years but has come to the conclusion that politicians won’t listen. So she is running for her own seat. This November, if you live in District 43, you have the privilege – no, the responsibility – to vote for this woman. It is time we start listening to the people that have lived this life. Joanna saves lives every day. God knows she saved mine.
Brian Akers
Midway
