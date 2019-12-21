It was the most unexpected Christmas gift I could have received. It didn’t come in a box wrapped; it’s not even tangible! You can’t feel it, eat it, touch it, or play with it (except with your imagination). What on earth could it be? Well, it’s not on Earth (as of yet). Read on to solve this Batman and Robin riddle. If it comes up positive, it will change the world.
Given a chance to be a part of an experiment to answer whether Mars once had life, what would you do? Jump at the golden opportunity or say sorry but I have more important things to consider? As a member of The Planetary Society, I’m to be a partner in an education and outreach venture by Mastcam-Z on NASA’s Mars 2020 mission. Searching for biosignatures, which are indications of past and present life on the planet, is the prime objective.
Jim Bell, the Society’s board president, is the principal investigator, leads the effort to give us images and sound from Mars. Yes, for the first time ever microphone(s) will record sounds as the vehicle descends through the atmosphere and as it lands on the surface. A microphone on Mars was first suggested by Carl Sagan in 1996.
If there’s any evidence for life, past or present, on the planet, Mars 2020 ought to be able to find it. Is it a big deal should bacteria be found on Mars? Well, yes. Consider the implications. Either those microbes traveled from Earth to Mars — or they are native and the first finding of life elsewhere in the universe. Man would not be alone, even if it’s only microbes.
But there’s something else. If life is native to Mars, it may have populated/colonized Earth billions of years ago. God wouldn’t have created life (humans). Genesis occurred on Mars! That is worth knowing and has profound possibilities. Atheists win again!
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville