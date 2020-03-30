Carole Williams, don’t panic.
This is not the first pandemic the world has ever faced. Not even the first in my lifetime.
When you were still in school, I’m sure you were taught about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that started from a U.S. Army base at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Medical experts all over the world brought this under control by urging the population to practice social distancing from each other.
The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 is why we have flu shots.
In my lifetime we’ve had an avian flu pandemic and a swine flu pandemic, one in 1959 and the other in 1968. We have flu shots for these also.
Calling the coronavirus a Chinese disease is like saying that AIDS is a gay disease when AIDS started out as and is still a heterosexual disease.
The best medical experts all over the world are working on the coronavirus and they will either find a cure or a preventative vaccine such as the flu shots have done.
I’ve noticed something about this pandemic. I’ve noticed that the majority of the deaths are those between the ages of 18 and 44. This is the age group that usually does not get flu shots because they think that getting a flu shot gives them the flu or that a flu shot contains chemicals that cause cancer. We need to change those beliefs.
As for the panic, Donald Trump needs to shut up and let us hear the facts from the medical experts without Trump’s spin on the matter.
Remember Trump’s hurricane prediction that turned out to be false? He sure caused a lot of panic where there should have been none.
I’d rather hear only the facts.
Folks, stay safe. We’ll get through this.
Gator Williams
Beckley