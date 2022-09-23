I don’t know when adoption became a bad word, and abortion became a great choice.
When we lived in the Chicago area several families had biological children, as well as adopted children. It was legal to adopt through a physician. They had a list of patients who wanted to allow their babies to be adopted, and a list of people who wanted to adopt.
The teenage mother would have all her medical and legal fees paid for by the adopting family.
For 50 years we have had sex education in our public schools, but every year we have a million babies killed. It is a human being that is cut out, burned out with chemicals, or sucked out of its mother’s womb.
We are all adopted children of God. If you don’t want to keep a baby, why not let someone else adopt and love the innocent soul?
This poem was on the wall when my family went to court to adopt our son:
“Not flesh of my flesh, nor bone of my bone, but still miraculously my own, Never forget for a single minute you were not carried under my heart, but in.”
Carole Scaring
Daniels
