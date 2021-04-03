The political circus has come to West Virginia.
Early this month, members of the House of Delegates introduced with much fanfare a bill that would restore the Legislature’s constitutional power to impeach public officials. At least that’s how they tried to sell it.
The reality is that the bill, known as House Joint Resolution 2, is far from harmless. It’s a ticking time bomb of political conflict – the kind we’ve grown accustomed to on the national stage, but never expected to see set roots here in West Virginia. Under HJR 2, our state courts would be barred from protecting the right to a fair hearing of government officials facing impeachment, regardless of how inappropriate the charge or how unfair the process.
Put plainly, lawmakers could use this new power to remove from office any person for any reason, with zero oversight. There would be no constitutional limits on impeachment processes because there would be no state courts to enforce them. In HJR 2, the House of Delegates has made clear that it believes itself to be above the same checks and balances that other branches of government are subject to.
Now, what could possibly justify such a blatant power grab? West Virginians should be skeptical about politicians throwing our state constitution out the window, but even more so when the reasoning offered is so threadbare. House delegates like Kayla Kessinger have claimed that HJR 2 is needed to clarify that the Legislature has the sole authority in impeachment. Except that’s never been in question. Our state constitution – the same one Kessinger and company are rushing to trample over – makes explicitly clear that the power of impeachment resides solely with the Legislature.
Andrew Caldwell
Fayetteville