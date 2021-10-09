You know what month it is. Yes, it’s Halloween again. So did you gargle with razors, put your lucky horseshoe up, step on a crack and break your mother’s back or give a prayer for seeing a black cat?
October is such a treacherous month. It’s good to feel the burn.
We have in the county a bright asphalt, four-lane highway. I’m told soon tourists will be visiting in droves. Notice the efforts to beautify our town. Then Bigfoot was spotted in Mercer County. Mothman, some say, is flying around like a bat out-of-hell, and there have been a few UFO sightings. And of course, West Virginia is the nation’s most unvaccinated state in the country. That should be quite the draw. Number one again.
Unholy the night, frightful the season – it’s Halloween. There’s serious risk of bloodlines and blood-pressures going out and going up, of children gulping down too many sugary treats, of candy corn and soda rotting teeth and making us obese. We might get eye strain or choke while watching our favorite horror movie. Do evil movies make evil people? Let’s find out.
Every year all alike. You shiver and shake, not because of a lurking Myers, Jason or Freddy Kruger, but of those real freaks – peeping toms and child perverts. But you grin and bear, since the guys in white coats are coming soon: not for the loonies but to deliver pizza hot from the oven. Bates was a sissy, you know.
So you sit and pray and lock the night out. Turn lights off. Need to save on the electrical cost. You teenagers sneer and mock your silly parents and teachers. You knew about sex, drugs and abortion long before the fifth grade. You knew it was daddy dressed up like Santa, kissing mom, and you also knew not to worry about the devil snatching your soul and running away with it while you necked in your daddy’s car. Sin and temptation – just things you read about in those cheap paperbacks. You’re on a higher level, now. Social media is king.
Horrors? What could be more scary than today’s everyday world? The nightmare that Trump might run in 2024? Or that I might (oops!) go over the word limit? A Butterfinger for your thoughts.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville