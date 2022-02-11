Your coverage of the “thugs” game complaint in the Feb. 8 newspaper is not consistent with the facts. The reporter states Nabors’ complaint alleges “violations of his 4th and 14th amendments,” neither of which would cover a racist statement by a governor who is a wanna-be basketball coach. As inappropriate and unprofessional as Justice’s statement was, the case is not about that, it is about the illegal treatment Nabors received from the West Virginia state police. The fact that this suit indirectly involves a racist statement by the governor, the Register-Herald headline – “Coach files ‘thugs’ game complaint” – implies this is the issue of the suit. That is not the case.
I filed suit several years ago involving the racist treatment by law enforcement representing the FCSD and National Park Service, case # 2:17-cv-03885. I wasn’t arrested but threatened with arrest and illegally detained.
My concern regarding this case is twofold. First, the narrative/perception of the case has been misdirected from police abuse to the governor’s racist remarks. I filed a complaint with prima facie evidence, based upon violations of both the 4th and 14th amendments in the southern district court, and the case was dismissed in violation of my due process rights by a rogue magistrate judge. It will be an uphill battle for Coach Nabors to get a victory, especially in the southern district of West Virginia.
I hope I’m wrong about the outcome of this case. I hope Coach gets his day in court, I hope the Governor get’s his “just reward” for the racist statement he made, that the actions of the police are not protected by “qualified immunity” and that the entire incident isn’t swept under the rug by an “ol’ boys’ network” that refuses to let WV move into the 21st century with justice for all.
Richard Bibbs
Glen Jean