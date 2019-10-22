Just the other day, Sgt. Francis Currey died. He was one of the last three remaining World War II Medal of Honor recipients. Now there are two: Woody Williams and 98-year-old Sgt. Charles Coolidge, who hails from Chattanooga, Tenn.
I’ve had the privilege to spend time with Woody and once asked him about one of his peers – John Finn, a Pearl Harbor MOH recipient. Well, Woody doesn’t answer questions, he tells stories. “Let me tell you about Finn… When he died, he was the oldest living Medal of Honor recipient ever. (He was 100.) And you want to know something?” he asked with a poke in my ribs. “I’m gonna beat him.”
No disrespect to Sgt. Coolidge, Woody just turned 96 and I have no reason to doubt him.
Men 20 years Woody’s junior would have a hard time keeping up with him. He rarely spends a week in the same state and still drives himself around in his monster-sized Cadillac. He was just in Washington dedicating the 56th Gold Star Families Memorial. His passion for having a monument in each state is surpassed only by his humility and his example of what a National Treasure is. We are truly blessed he calls West Virginia home.
Sixteen million Americans fought in World War II. Today, less than 460,000 remain. West Virginia has less than 2,500. So if you see a World War II veteran black hat, consider yourself fortunate. The youngest can’t be less than 92 and most folks that age don’t get out much.
One common trait veterans possess is that it’s not about us. It’s about those most senior and those with medical needs. So this Veterans Day, I encourage you to be more considerate, say a prayer, write a letter, go to a ceremony, make a donation, volunteer, do something American. Just don’t do nothing.
One thing you can do is sign and share the petition at worldwar2salute.org. Simply put, it petitions the president to have a formal state funeral for the last World War II Medal of Honor recipients in honor of all World War II veterans.
Thank you for your support.
Paul Dorsey
SFC, USA (retired)
Green Valley, WV