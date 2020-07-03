I think a great choice for a new name for the high school would be William Withers High School. They could still be the Flying Eagles, it would still be WWHS and the sports chants would still work. He’s from Raleigh County, and mostly Beckley, and he passed away this year. I believe he went to Stratton, but should have been at Woodrow Wilson.
By the way, Morgan Spurlock graduated in 1989.
PS: Beckley High School is not a good idea since Alfred Beckley was a Confederate General.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley