I am asking all readers to really think about what has happened to our nation in the last 50 years. Let’s do so without placing blame either passive aggressive or blatant. Let us first establish what to discuss. 1. Racism; 2. History; 3. The Future.
1. Racism – Is racism our true issue or do we have a larger problem with humanity? God told us he created “man” in his image. Not a white man or a Black man or an Asian man or a Hispanic man. All men are created equal. So many activists want to recount the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, but they do it in a way he never intended. Dr. King asked to judge a man by the content of his character, not the color of his skin. That is quite different than much of what we hear today: Judge me because of the color of my skin because my ancestors were wronged so long ago. Stop!
Much would stop if we as a society would stop referring to each other as white men and black men and brown men. Don’t call me black and I’ll not call you white. We are men – responsible for making a living for our families and teaching what God has given to us, mercy and grace.
2. History – We have a very rough history. Some of it not very good. From the beginning we have to accept Europeans were wrong in bringing slave ships to our shore. That’s on them. What is often not recounted is that the European traders bought the men, women and children from traders that had captured and enslaved those sold before ever being bought by the Europeans. Again, a humanity issue.
All that said, as hard as it is, it is still history. And we should never forget where we have been and what we have come through.
3. The Future – We are not where we want to be but are not where we were. Keep moving forward without being so focused on not ever compromising. It’s a big world with lots of thoughts. Let’s use the good ones.
Duane Lewis
Beckley