I just read the letter from Delorys Sharp, an 84-year old great-great grandmother from Bluefield, wherein she strongly condemned some of the actions people have been taking since the murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Since I am close to 80 and an African American great grandmother with five black males in my direct lineage, I figured I had better respond to her sense of outrage and gross lack of interest in further knowledge.
No, the riots and looting are not straight out of hell. They have happened right here in the U.S. many times during our lifetimes. It is the “tearing down confederate general statues” that really got you into a tither. You added a few other names of those whose statues are coming down, commenting they are not racist statues, but American history. Well, Delorys, it is history that you do not know or likely don’t want to. So, please stop reading my comments now. Don’t waste one more precious moment of your time.
For those interested in learning more about the history of the placement of Confederate statues and such, go to the “Now This” video made on June 19, 2020 of a presentation by Jeffrey Robinson, Deputy Legal Director, ACLU, presenting background on historical events and erection of confederate monuments. This has been viewed by well over 5 million people and is growing.
https://www.facebook.com/NowThisPolitics/videos/90033115366971/?hc_location=ufi
Now let’s go back a bit further for this education. Watch the YouTube presentation titled “Birth of a White Nation” by Jacqueline Battalora, done on July 10, 2014, with a recorded view of 110,558. This video takes a little over 36 minutes of your time. You decide if you are worth being educated. If you knew this already, did you share that education with others? Why?
While many of us have learned and are still learning to use ever changing technology, many older people do not choose to educate themselves this way. They rest comfortably in the white-washed history we all learned and are still being fed, fearful of anything that might disturb their position.
It is my belief that young people are very aware of the systemic racism that exists in this country and are not willing to continue their future this way. They will and are already making changes that will become what I call, “The New Normal.” No, it won’t happen quickly, but it will change. George Floyd is the name that brought it smack dab into everyone’s face and mind.
Jean D. Evansmore
Mt. Hope