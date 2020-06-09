Thanks to Scott Lester’s recent letter to the editor titled “Anarchists do not know how good they have it here in the U.S.” I totally agree with what he wrote.
If all this hatred for our country continues for our president, for anything that represents good moral values and most of all for the Christians and Jews, our country is doomed to disaster, and headed toward communism. These foolish people who are rioting and destroying public and private property, killing police officers, and innocent people are totally unhinged and perhaps need to leave America and go to another country which is under a dictator who oppresses the people so they are suffering loss of the freedom and lack all essential daily needs.
This nation was founded on strong Christian values and now we have all these crazy people who seem to think they deserve government handouts and should be free to unleash their anger at anyone or anything in their path. Scripture is quite clear that states, “Any kingdom divided against itself is laid waste and any city or house divided against itself will not stand.” (Matthew 12:25) Our nation is divided between righteousness and unrighteousness. Former President Abraham Lincoln understood that and so does President Donald J. Trump.
Regardless of President Trump’s many efforts to bring this nation together with all the good he has accomplished, the far liberal left continues to try to destroy him and has ever since he was elected in 2016.
My heart also aches for all the hurt and harm that has been done to this nation by those who are never satisfied with truth, good moral values, respect, honesty, sanctity of life, or quality education for our children, because they have no desire for absolutes such as right is right and wrong is wrong.
Satan is the driving force behind all this violence and it’s not even about the death of George Floyd. It’s about spiritual warfare and because Satan knows his time is short he has heated up his tactics and is using anyone who will submit to his evil agenda and using any crisis to fuel his fire of lies, death and destruction.
Time to decide, will this COVID-19 pandemic and now violence move this nation closer to God or further away?
Sandy Dupree
Union