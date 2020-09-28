They call me the Mothman. Proud West Virginians built me a statue and raised me up to the stars. Strange beings, these humans. Somewhere back in time we had a common ancestor. If there’s a god he must be laughing. They call me adorable. Little do they know.
Am I Earthporn or alien? I’ll clear you of all doubts. I’m that thing you don’t want to meet on a lonely road late at night. I’m the big bad wolf your mother told you to stay away from. I’m the thing that craves your fears and blood, your loss and your everlasting grief. Scream and I’ll already be at your side. I drink your sighs and your tears. I have no heart.
Come, my fine kitty, against my loving heart, purr into the night. Poets call me a dark and wicked beauty. Yes, if you think death is lovely and pandemics are nice.
So let my eyes into your pupils dart, and I will promise to make your ending sweeter, quicker. Oh, I fly in your dreams, dwell in your hearts. I’m eternal, like those mountains. A native son of West Virginia, let me strip you of unnecessary things. Let me start with those electric nerves, then these meaty and weighty organs. A cold, clean cut like a surgeon – will have you soon believing I’m an exquisite artist at work. As those mountain men knew, meat is meat. I’m notn however a ghoul. I feed both body and spirit.
I long to sleep. I cannot sleep. I have an abyss, an ache, a need so deep. I need to make you happy, you see. To shake in delightful spasms as you spin upon my wheel of fate; imploring the whip, yet puffing my flame into roaring inferno! Your screams will reach heaven and honor you down through the ages. God will praise you, though I’ve never met him.
Come to me fervently resigned. There is no escape. Great that Baudelaire who said he longed to dig himself a good deep grave, stretch his bones at ease and sleep with oblivion.
Pity I detest, my fellow West Virginians. You created me, put wings on me, gave me claws and an instinct to stalk you in your nightmares. I sit by tombstones all in a row. Will one soon have your name on it? “O worms! Black comrades from another mother! Here comes a dead thing, willing and gay, having feasted on philosophers, and sons born of decay.” Call me monster, call me fiend, call me the Mothman! Curse me, or flatter me. No matter. One day, sometime soon, I’ll swoop down and you’ll learn again why cavemen huddled in their caves, children peer under beds and why no one should travel alone at night.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville