So the governor gave his personal guarantee that the road (Coalfield Expressway) will be finished to Pineville and if he is re-elected (sounds like blackmail to me) he’ll finish it to Virginia.
Well, governor, when are you going to finish paving Rt. 3 to 94 (Racine) and then to Charleston? I wish you and the Department of Highways Commissioner Byrd White would travel our road starting at Beckley down to Whitesville and then to Racine across Len’s Creek Mt. and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Drive it with your own personal car too.
P.S. I will not be voting for you, but then again I didn’t the first time.
Linda Buchanan
Montcoal