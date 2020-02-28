We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the comments made by Gov. Jim Justice during a game between Greenbrier East Spartans and Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagle girls basketball teams on Feb. 11. The game was suspended by referees after a disruption occurred in the bleachers behind the Woodrow Wilson team, ending with Gov. Justice, who coaches the Spartan girls team, referring to the Woodrow Wilson team as “thugs.” This incident went viral very quickly, prompting calls for apologies from members of the state Legislature, postings on social media, and articles in the Washington Post and the New York Post.
Coaches of any sport are charged first and foremost with instilling good sportsmanship and respect in their players. They do so by leading by example, exhibiting the character they want to see in their athletes. Name-calling, particularly words that are perceived by many as having racist overtones, have absolutely no place in a coach’s vocabulary. Not only is Jim Justice a coach, he is the governor of the state of West Virginia. This includes the students, faculty and community of Woodrow Wilson High School. Initially denying allegations of racism, Gov. Justice has since issued an apology of sorts, stating that he did not know that his words were offensive and that “I would tell them that I’m really sorry if I’ve done anything that has offended them.”
Gov. Justice, we are asking that you do just that. Repairing harm done, whether intentionally or by being unaware, is a necessary part of healing rifts that occur in relationships. The words that you used were hurtful and caused harm, resulting in a damaged relationship with Woodrow Wilson High School. You are, first and foremost, the governor. While you may wear many hats, including that of coach, the one hat you do not take off is that of being governor of all people in the state. You have an opportunity to learn from this incident. We are asking that you meet publicly with and apologize to the students, faculty and families of the Woodrow Wilson High School community. Doing so will restore trust in your leadership, as a coach and as a governor.
Meg Squier
Lauren Wadsworth
Loretta Young
Scott Miller
Members, Race Mattersin Education, Greenbrier County