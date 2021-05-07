As Democrats continue their platform to cancel culture and censor speech, one person will not be canceled or silenced and that person is Almighty God. Once again, scripture is being used to promote political agendas. Brady English, either one believes the Bible in its entirety from Genesis through Revelation or not at all. The Bible, the infallible Word Of God, is a whole Book not to be dissected or taken out of context. The Old Testament cannot be alienated from the New Testament.
“In the beginning God...” (Genesis 1:1). In Deuteronomy 4:2, Deuteronomy 12:32, and Revelation 22:18-19; God warns to not add to nor diminish (take away) from his word.
The Ten Commandments listed in Exodus 20 are not suggestions. “Thou shalt not kill.” (Exodus 20:13). The heinous act of legalized birth control is bloody murder. It’s the criminal killing of a human being created in the image of God. “For you created my inmost being, you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” (Psalm 139:13) Jeremiah 1:5 states, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” God emphasizes the value of life in the womb. “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.” (Psalm 127:3)
“You shall not murder, and anyone who murders will be subject to judgment.” (Matthew 5:21) Remember God rained down brimstone and fire destroying Sodom and Gomorrah in Genesis 19, for sexual immorality. Leviticus 18:22 clearly states, “Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind; it is an abomination.” “But from the beginning of the creation God made them male and female.” (Mark 10:6) “He created them male and female...” (Genesis 5:2) Sugarcoated sin is still sin and Jesus doesn’t put his stamp of approval on any sin. People don’t need man’s unbiblical accommodations to practice a sinful lifestyle; they need to be encouraged to seek Jesus. Some say people have changed, culture has changed, times have changed; but the truth is this: God and his word never change.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring