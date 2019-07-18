I need not remind Del. Stephen Baldwin (”Treat all with the respect we expect of others,” July 14) that there is not one Golden Rule but two. Simply put, the first is to love God and the second is to love thy neighbor. Have we forgotten the first as we emphasize the second?
It took me 37 years to discover the one who is lawgiver and judge. He is the ultimate authority when it comes to matters of right and wrong. He will not approve, condone, encourage or celebrate a lifestyle that violates his moral law. All sexual immorality is wrong, including homosexual activity. Why? Because it leads to sickness, disease and death and ultimately a separation from God’s holy presence. No one on earth has the authority to overrule God’s authority, including the nine who wear black robes on the Supreme Court of this land. If I oppose “fairness under the law,” it’s because the law of the land violates God’s law. I am called to obey God’s law if there is such a violation.
As a child of the hippie generation, I was well acquainted with the attraction and thrill of immoral sexual activity. Thankfully, God stepped into my life and delivered me from the chains of such a lifestyle.
We are all born sinners, each with our individual weaknesses. But God has a plan of rescue and deliverance from every sin that entangles us, no matter how intense or attractive. His name is Jesus.
So, yes, I can accept, tolerate, serve and love you but I love God and you too much to ever approve, condone, encourage, or celebrate a lifestyle that will ultimately destroy you. I welcome you into my world. Can you tolerate such diversity or will you hate me, calling me nasty and disrespectful names? Or will you take me before man’s court with the intention of destroying my family and my life which is happening more and more frequently. Perhaps you might even try to intimidate me with death threats.
Is this your ides of tolerance, respect and inclusivity? Perhaps, Mr. Baldwin and Mr. Weld would resubmit their article word for word but substitute Christian community for LGBTQ community.
Obe Dupree
Union