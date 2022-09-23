I want to compliment The Register-Herald for providing “The Readers Speak” column. It provides all of us the opportunity to present our opinions on a wide variey of topics. Before coming to West Virginia, I never published an article in any paper and by using this column it gave me the opportunity to express my opinion. My opinion is but one side of the equation, and needs to be challenged or endorsed by other readers. And from another person’s perspective I learn something new, and I hope the readers also do.
So my question to other readers: Let your views be known because every opinion is important. Because how do we know what everyone is thinking? On a case-by-case basis each reader can then make their own decision. The more opinions the better, because this helps solve problems and clarifies current topics.
One of the first articles I wrote on religion I got a call from an irate reader who said I was a damn religious bigot, and didn’t know what I was talking about. I didn’t answer the phone, but why didn’t he put his response in writing and share his view with other readers?
Again I want to thank The Register-Herald for printing my articles, and I hope all of you feel the same way.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
