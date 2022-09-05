We have recently been informed of the possibility of Raleigh County and the City of Beckley building an animal shelter, which will most likely be a kill shelter. Concerned citizens and the Humane Society of Raleigh County have proposed that spay/neuter laws be put into place to help ease the overpopulation of stray animals.
In information I have read, Mr. Tolliver of the county commission and Mr. Trump of the city have stated that a spay/neuter ordinance would not likely help because it would be near impossible to enforce. I feel the most important thing that is being overlooked here is that the people of our community and Raleigh County are for the most part upstanding, law-abiding citizens. We follow rules and laws. We are conscientious and want to do what is right. If a law is put on the books, then we follow it. Give us some credit and respect. Certainly, there will be some who will ignore that ordinance, just as they probably ignore many laws. But, most of us pride ourselves in doing the right thing.
I firmly believe we should have spay/neuter laws put in force. Our county and city should not throw in the towel before they have put forth any effort. As a taxpayer, I certainly do not want my money going toward building a kill shelter. Why not put the law in place, even believing that it will be followed by only about half of the population? Think of the number of strays that would prevent!
Debra Berry
Shady Spring
