Thanksgiving, a day set aside to give thanks. We do live in the greatest country on earth. This special day came about in America to thank God for native Americans who kept early pilgrims from starving to death. This giving of Thanks day should compel us to go on living every day with thanks, joy and gratitude to God for our very life. Hear the example of Paul who wrote these words from a dungeon prison: “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice” (Philippians 4:4).
The world is looking for people who show love, acceptance and forgiveness just like Jesus does. If we have the talk and not the walk it means very little. If we learn to be grateful despite circumstances, our happiness will be greatly improved. For example: Just because you don’t get your way doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be happy.
Life is not always fair, but God always has our best interests, our best welfare, in mind, even when we do not see it or feel it. Romans 8:28 says: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God… .” We live in a dark, depressing negative world. We are in this world, but not of this world and that makes a big difference. Romans 12:2 says: “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”
We can learn to be different, upbeat and thankful. A thankful spirit is one of the key distinguishing marks of a Christian. It sets us apart from the world. It makes us different. People should be able to see our happiness and joy shining in our lives. Psalm 118:1 tells us: “O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: because his mercy endureth for ever.” 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says: “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
Bonnie Galford
Wayside