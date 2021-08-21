Did you know that the WV Division of Natural Resources allows resident bear hunters to use packs of dogs to chase bear year round? Sows with cubs are especially vulnerable in spring and summer months. Being chased by a pack of hunting dogs is one of the many stresses they may encounter at this time. When chased, sows with young cubs can be separated, resulting in orphaned or killed cubs.
Please go to: wwwCHANGE.ORG and sign and share the petition "Give Cubs a Chance."
I'm 60 years old and I've been a squirrel hunter for the past 55 years. I am not anti hunting. I am a WV native and I love WV and have always eaten wild game as a healthy choice. The act of chasing sows and cubs with packs of dogs for sport or pleasure is wrong and needs to stop. Please sign and share this petition.
Eddie Fletcher
Williamsburg