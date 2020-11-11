Now you know what I think, ghosts just want to have fun. Someone to love them, someone to offer up what we all want – that TLC thing. A heady spirit is just the icing.
Oh, you can laugh and boo who and even woo woo, without shame. Then thrust a knife in or slip a rope around a slender, bulging neck. But we all end up in the same place.
It’s not blood we crave (like some dirty vampire). No, not your blood, but it is your love and trust, we want.
So don’t be afraid, you can trust us. We can coo like midnight doves and chase all your worries away. We give you a rapture under the stars you’ll never forget. We do what the living do, only better.
Ghosts seek not to torture (except for a select few), but only want to party all night long.
Your hiding or running away cannot prevent a meeting. Unlike vampires and ghouls we’ve been known to come out in the day. Now do you prefer tuxs and the traditional black hearse? Or a more stylish and updated sporty car to drive to our tryst? Dinner for two at your local cemetery or something soothing at a fancy restaurant? A game of Russian Roulette and a spin at the wheel with fate? Poison in that wine? Death in that look? Some of us are bloody messes and without manners – some have even lost their heads (and other parts). But we’re all lonely and lost and still game. The show must go on — so break a leg!
There ought to be a hotline for romantic ghosts. A temptation island with a Mr. Rork to fulfill all our wishes. But you’ve got me, I’ve got you babe. When you cast eyes on me, straight from an auto crash or plane accident, I always find it so impolite of you humans to stare so. We have feelings, too. We’re not just vapor and smoke. We have hearts and souls. Once we were like you. That crucifix won’t help you.
Have I said something wrong? Why so pale, my love? I soar upon your highest hopes. I both attract and repel. I look wrong, smell wrong, act wrong in your world. But it’s a time for festivities, it’s Halloween, my dear. Don’t take flight so soon. If you could only see your face. So ghostly! You might even frighten a ghost. I see you. Do you see me? Love is a many splendid thing. Love, you mortals say, eternal. So is terror my dear. So is terror.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville.