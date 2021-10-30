One in three adults does not get enough sleep, affecting overall health and well-being. Individuals who are not sleeping enough are at a higher risk of having health problems like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke or even cancer. They are also more likely to have trouble with concentrating and performance at work or school. In addition, about 100,000 motor vehicle crashes yearly in the United States are related to drowsy driving. Helping to improve sleep habits and sleep environments can help people live healthier and safer.
It is very important also for those who have sleep disorders to get the treatment they need. One of the most common sleep disorders is obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea is a breathing disorder that causes your body to decrease or stop the effort of breathing during sleep. If you feel tired consistently after waking up even though you have had a full night of sleep, it may be due to sleep apnea. During the day, you may feel extremely tired and have difficulty concentrating and may fall asleep without intention, especially when driving. This is due to your body waking up numerous times during the night, even though you might not be aware of each time you are awakening.
Some ways to improve your sleep include:
Consistency – Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, even on weekends.
Environment – Make the bedroom dark, quiet, relaxing, and a temperature comfortable to you.
Electronics – Remove electronic devices from the bedroom and refrain from the use of electronics at least one hour prior to bedtime.
Intake – Avoid large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bedtime.
Exercise – Physical activity during the day can help you fall asleep easier at night.
Raising awareness about sleep disorders can help people recognize symptoms and get the help they need. It is important for your overall health to get enough sleep each night. If you wish to explore more information on sleep and sleep disorders, please visit www.sleepeducation.org for more information.
Brittany Blankenship, RN
Saulsville