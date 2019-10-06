As I walk through the mall, I notice in some of the stores a lack of business and I wonder what’s causing it.
There is a lack of people coming to the mall.
We have everything one can possibly need and want. We have the stores that are open decent hours several days a week.
The businesses try to hire enough people to accommodate the people’s needs. A lot of the employees are part time because they are only allowed maybe 20 hours a week. If they are trying to raise a family, a second or maybe a third job is needed. But if the business is here and enough people shop, then maybe the employees would have more hours.
I remember when the mall just a few years ago was pretty crowded. People enjoyed coming out to shop and afterward going to get something to eat. Now, here at the mall we have several places to eat.
Now here is the reason I think is causing a lot of the lack of walk-in business.
Are you ready for this? “Internet!” Internet is getting a lot of our business.
People are to the point now where they don’t have to get out of their easy chair to order things. They just sit there and punch a lot of keys and buttons and then relax until it comes in. Sometimes when they get their order, part of it is wrong and they have to send it back and reorder. Plus most of the time, consumers have to pay shipping charges to get it back.
As Dr. Phil always says, “How’s that working out for you?”
So, let’s get off our buffs and support our local mall. Who knows, the exercise just might do you some good.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley