“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” – Psalm 33:12
“Without God, there is no prompting of the conscience. Without God, we’re mired in the material, that world that tells us only what the senses perceive. Without God, there is a coarsening of society. And without God, democracy will end and cannot endure. If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” – Ronald Reagan
“Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are universally corrupt.” – Samuel Adams
“Righteousness exalteth a nation; but sin is a reproach to any people.” – Proverbs 14:34
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedom, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” – Abraham Lincoln
“But a constitution once changed from freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost, is lost forever.” – John Adams
“Without God there can be no American form of government, nor an American way of life.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower
“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” – Proverbs 29:2
“Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children through the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” – Ronald Reagan
“See that you walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise; Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore, be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.” – Ephesians 5:15-17
“In America we don’t worship government, we worship God. Imagine what we could accomplish if we started working together as one people under one God saluting one flag.” – President Trump
“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” – 2 Corinthians 3:17
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring