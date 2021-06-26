In America, democracy is an ongoing experiment based on insanity, according to Fox News reporting by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.
What have they articulated that has made anyone’s life any better?
Following four years of the Trump administration, it will take years before the people realize how much irreparable damage happened on his watch.
The American people have been duped by Fox’s big three. Their adoration of former President Donald Trump is beyond comprehension.
All it would take is a little bit of class and a huge amount of fairness for the network to clean up its act, instead of having a rogues gallery of opinionators preaching doom and gloom every night.
Why the rise by Fox News pundits to undermine anything and I mean anything good America stands for?
Come on, Fox. Put your American Flag buttons on and say God Bless America somewhere in your news bites, instead of correcting everything on other networks with, at best, the exaggerated facial expressions by Tucker Carlson.
Steve Kopa
Weirton