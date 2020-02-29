With the university here and the numerous changes and interesting and exciting things that are taking place in our city, I believe that the May race for mayor of Beckley is a big and important election.
We seem to have several diverse candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring for the position of mayor, and all with wide-ranging and diverse platforms. All of these candidates are not well known in the community, and it is difficult to get a true depiction from a small article in the newspaper.
Would others, like me, wish to see all of the candidates together in a meet-your-candidates-type debate? I would like very much to be able to get a “personal feel” for each candidate, and to hear what each candidate feels, plans and proposes if elected as mayor. I think that it is a very important time in our city, and this is an important election.
Is there any such assembly planned for TV in the near future, prior to the election, and if not, could that be organized?
Agnes Keatley
Beckley